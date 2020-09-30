Is AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) a Keeper?

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) went up by 19.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.70. The company’s stock price has collected 25.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that AngioDynamics Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANGO is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AngioDynamics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $1.26 above the current price. ANGO currently public float of 36.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANGO was 270.39K shares.

ANGO’s Market Performance

ANGO stocks went up by 25.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.70% and a quarterly performance of 25.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for AngioDynamics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.51% for ANGO stocks with a simple moving average of 14.98% for the last 200 days.

ANGO Trading at 37.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +36.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO rose by +25.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, AngioDynamics Inc. saw -20.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Trowbridge Stephen A, who purchase 1,013 shares at the price of $9.38 back on Aug 11. After this action, Trowbridge Stephen A now owns 60,273 shares of AngioDynamics Inc., valued at $9,502 using the latest closing price.

Clemmer James C, the President and CEO of AngioDynamics Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $8.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Clemmer James C is holding 343,319 shares at $330,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.31 for the present operating margin

+50.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngioDynamics Inc. stands at -63.14. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.85. Equity return is now at value -29.10, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.98. Total debt to assets is 8.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.39M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.