Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) went down by -2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $664.64. The company’s stock price has collected 0.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Regeneron’s REGN-COV2 Antibody Cocktail Reduced Viral Levels and Improved Symptoms in Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Is It Worth Investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :REGN) Right Now?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REGN is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $672.71, which is $117.68 above the current price. REGN currently public float of 101.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REGN was 717.13K shares.

REGN’s Market Performance

REGN stocks went up by 0.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.81% and a quarterly performance of -8.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.22% for REGN stocks with a simple moving average of 7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGN

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REGN reach a price target of $750, previously predicting the price at $400. The rating they have provided for REGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 09th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to REGN, setting the target price at $734 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

REGN Trading at -7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGN fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $567.99. In addition, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 52.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGN starting from BROWN MICHAEL S, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $552.36 back on Sep 22. After this action, BROWN MICHAEL S now owns 9,349 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $552,360 using the latest closing price.

BROWN MICHAEL S, the Director of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,090 shares at $552.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that BROWN MICHAEL S is holding 643 shares at $2,811,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.10 for the present operating margin

+87.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +26.91. The total capital return value is set at 20.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.90. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 20.30 for asset returns.

Based on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.05. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 665.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.