Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) went up by 22.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.63. The company's stock price has collected 23.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXC is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mexco Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. MXC currently public float of 0.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXC was 1.04M shares.

MXC’s Market Performance

MXC stocks went up by 23.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.08% and a quarterly performance of 50.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.49% for Mexco Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.35% for MXC stocks with a simple moving average of 38.21% for the last 200 days.

MXC Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXC rose by +23.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Mexco Energy Corporation saw 29.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXC starting from MCCOMIC TAMMY, who sale 750 shares at the price of $6.38 back on Aug 14. After this action, MCCOMIC TAMMY now owns 82,465 shares of Mexco Energy Corporation, valued at $4,785 using the latest closing price.

Banschbach Michael J, the Director of Mexco Energy Corporation, purchase 20 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Banschbach Michael J is holding 20,257 shares at $33 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.33 for the present operating margin

+34.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mexco Energy Corporation stands at -3.63. The total capital return value is set at -0.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.13. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.07. Total debt to assets is 8.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -50,090 with total debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.