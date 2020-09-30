Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN)

by Denise Gardner

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.94. The company’s stock price has collected -5.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that Palatin Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX :PTN) Right Now?

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTN is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Palatin Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.17. PTN currently public float of 218.85M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTN was 1.53M shares.

PTN’s Market Performance

PTN stocks went down by -5.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.81% and a quarterly performance of -5.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Palatin Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.77% for PTN stocks with a simple moving average of -13.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $6 based on the research report published on June 05th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTN reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for PTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2015.

PTN Trading at -12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTN fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5022. In addition, Palatin Technologies Inc. saw -38.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +59.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Palatin Technologies Inc. stands at +59.32. The total capital return value is set at 53.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.96. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 38.50 for asset returns.

Based on Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.62M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.94.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)
Next articleMagellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Just Got Our Attention

Quick Links