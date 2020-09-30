Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) went up by 4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.90. The company’s stock price has collected 5.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Hancock Jaffe Announces Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.10. HJLI currently public float of 18.19M and currently shorts hold a 9.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HJLI was 11.65M shares.

HJLI’s Market Performance

HJLI stocks went up by 5.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly performance of 15.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.00% for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.35% for HJLI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HJLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HJLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for HJLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HJLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2019.

HJLI Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HJLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HJLI rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4232. In addition, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. saw -19.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HJLI starting from Biodyne Holding, S.A., who sale 5,583 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Jun 03. After this action, Biodyne Holding, S.A. now owns 3,355,433 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., valued at $1,731 using the latest closing price.

Biodyne Holding, S.A., the 10% Owner of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., sale 220,000 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Biodyne Holding, S.A. is holding 3,361,016 shares at $72,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HJLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22681.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stands at -24406.74. The total capital return value is set at -365.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -424.30. Equity return is now at value -622.50, with -175.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI), the company’s capital structure generated 86.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.39. Total debt to assets is 24.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 263.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.