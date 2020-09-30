Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) went up by 26.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.09. The company’s stock price has collected 14.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that Flux Power’s FY 2020 Revenue Increased By 81% to $16.8M

Is It Worth Investing in Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :FLUX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLUX is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Flux Power Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. FLUX currently public float of 3.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLUX was 239.32K shares.

FLUX’s Market Performance

FLUX stocks went up by 14.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.18% and a quarterly performance of -15.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.63% for Flux Power Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.22% for FLUX stocks with a simple moving average of -17.65% for the last 200 days.

FLUX Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.62%, as shares surge +14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLUX rose by +14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, Flux Power Holdings Inc. saw -25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.76 for the present operating margin

+5.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flux Power Holdings Inc. stands at -133.24. Equity return is now at value 180.50, with -146.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.