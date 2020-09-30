Search
Here’s Our Rant About Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)

by Daisy Galbraith

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/16/20 that Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing July 17, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :WPF) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of WPF was 383.78K shares.

WPF’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.84% for WPF stocks with a simple moving average of 1.23% for the last 200 days.

WPF Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPF rose by +0.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. saw 0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPF starting from MFN Partners, LP, who purchase 207,308 shares at the price of $10.31 back on Aug 12. After this action, MFN Partners, LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., valued at $2,137,345 using the latest closing price.

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., purchase 250,000 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MFN Partners, LP is holding 13,792,692 shares at $2,575,000 based on the most recent closing price.

