Here’s Our Rant About AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.76. The company's stock price has collected 2.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRC is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for AtriCure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.63, which is $16.64 above the current price. ATRC currently public float of 43.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRC was 308.52K shares.

ATRC’s Market Performance

ATRC stocks went up by 2.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.88% and a quarterly performance of -10.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for AtriCure Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.19% for ATRC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ATRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATRC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $45 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRC reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for ATRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 06th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ATRC, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

ATRC Trading at -6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRC rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.81. In addition, AtriCure Inc. saw 23.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRC starting from GROVES REGINA E, who sale 6,313 shares at the price of $41.83 back on Sep 14. After this action, GROVES REGINA E now owns 21,809 shares of AtriCure Inc., valued at $264,073 using the latest closing price.

Collar Mark A, the Director of AtriCure Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $44.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Collar Mark A is holding 81,558 shares at $178,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.48 for the present operating margin

+73.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for AtriCure Inc. stands at -15.25. The total capital return value is set at -12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.38. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on AtriCure Inc. (ATRC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.60. Total debt to assets is 13.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.