Here's How Your Trade NYMT Aggressively Right Now

by Ethane Eddington

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s stock price has collected -3.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that New York Mortgage Trust Declares Third Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend of $0.075 Per Share, and Preferred Stock Dividends

Is It Worth Investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ :NYMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYMT is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.08, which is $0.49 above the current price. NYMT currently public float of 375.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYMT was 3.57M shares.

NYMT’s Market Performance

NYMT stocks went down by -3.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.16% and a quarterly performance of -0.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.17% for NYMT stocks with a simple moving average of -26.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYMT reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for NYMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 24th, 2020.

NYMT Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -58.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYMT starting from Nario-Eng Kristine Rimando, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 13. After this action, Nario-Eng Kristine Rimando now owns 119,594 shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $30,000 using the latest closing price.

Mumma Steven R, the CEO of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., purchase 32,000 shares at $4.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mumma Steven R is holding 1,000,911 shares at $128,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.08 for the present operating margin
  • +98.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), the company’s capital structure generated 957.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.54. Total debt to assets is 89.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,063.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -69.35M with total debt to EBITDA at 28.62. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

