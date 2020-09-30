Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.81. The company’s stock price has collected -0.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Progressive Reports August 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE :PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for The Progressive Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.00, which is $3.85 above the current price. PGR currently public float of 583.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGR was 2.33M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR stocks went down by -0.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.50% and a quarterly performance of 17.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for The Progressive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.18% for PGR stocks with a simple moving average of 16.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $87 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

PGR Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.28. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 34.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Burgdoerfer Stuart B, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $91.85 back on Sep 25. After this action, Burgdoerfer Stuart B now owns 22,605 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $1,653,268 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 3,292 shares at $94.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Broz Steven is holding 41,192 shares at $310,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +10.16. The total capital return value is set at 31.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.75. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.21. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.