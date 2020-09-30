Search
Home Business
Business

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Just Got Our Attention

by Melissa Arnold

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) went up by 4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s stock price has collected 5.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Evolent Health to Detail Progress on Profitable Organic Growth Strategy at Virtual Investor Day

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE :EVH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVH is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Evolent Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.25, which is -$1.36 below the current price. EVH currently public float of 77.88M and currently shorts hold a 14.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVH was 1.46M shares.

EVH’s Market Performance

EVH stocks went up by 5.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.79% and a quarterly performance of 80.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.67% for Evolent Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.05% for EVH stocks with a simple moving average of 42.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVH reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for EVH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVH, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

EVH Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, Evolent Health Inc. saw 42.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Weinberg Jonathan, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $13.01 back on Aug 05. After this action, Weinberg Jonathan now owns 66,775 shares of Evolent Health Inc., valued at $130,100 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Seth, the President of Evolent Health Inc., purchase 14,749 shares at $6.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Blackley Seth is holding 157,976 shares at $99,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -12.17 for the present operating margin
  • +16.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc. stands at -35.68. The total capital return value is set at -7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.79. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -34.10 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 39.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.56. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Previous articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for General Mills Inc. (GIS)
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.98. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.46. The...
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Denise Gardner - 0
Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.98. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.46. The...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Denise Gardner - 0
Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Praises CME After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) went down by -1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $225.36. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Walmart Inc. (WMT)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.33. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Walmart Inc. (WMT)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.33. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.09. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.84. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3552.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Denise Gardner - 0
Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Ventas Inc. (VTR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) went down by -0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.71. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX:TRXC) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.18. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.46. The...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.27. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.39. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links