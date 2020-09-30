Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s stock price has collected 6.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Closing of $725 Million of 5.875% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE :PK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PK is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.34, which is $0.04 above the current price. PK currently public float of 233.62M and currently shorts hold a 10.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PK was 6.13M shares.

PK’s Market Performance

PK stocks went up by 6.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.50% and a quarterly performance of 2.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.65% for PK stocks with a simple moving average of -24.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PK reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for PK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 10th, 2020.

PK Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -60.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from NATELLI THOMAS A, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $11.39 back on Jun 15. After this action, NATELLI THOMAS A now owns 120,398 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $85,425 using the latest closing price.

NATELLI THOMAS A, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $11.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that NATELLI THOMAS A is holding 112,898 shares at $138,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.38 for the present operating margin

+17.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +10.83. The total capital return value is set at 4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.18. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 63.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.87. Total debt to assets is 36.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -126.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.