Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AMETEK Inc. (AME)?

by Nicola Day

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.94. The company’s stock price has collected 2.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/20 that Fortive Is Spinning Off a Business. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in AMETEK Inc. (NYSE :AME) Right Now?

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AME is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for AMETEK Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.87, which is $7.58 above the current price. AME currently public float of 228.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AME was 1.00M shares.

AME’s Market Performance

AME stocks went up by 2.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.00% and a quarterly performance of 11.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for AMETEK Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for AME stocks with a simple moving average of 10.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AME, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

AME Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.49. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw 0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 3,740 shares at the price of $102.37 back on Sep 17. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 59,059 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $382,851 using the latest closing price.

Burke William Joseph, the Executive VP – CFO of AMETEK Inc., sale 16,418 shares at $102.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Burke William Joseph is holding 72,436 shares at $1,675,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +22.82 for the present operating margin
  • +37.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +16.70. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on AMETEK Inc. (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 57.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 288.33M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

