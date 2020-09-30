Search
Can Masco Corporation (MAS) Remain Competitive?

by Ethane Eddington

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) went down by -1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.16. The company’s stock price has collected -0.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2020 Third Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corporation (NYSE :MAS) Right Now?

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAS is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Masco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.43, which is $8.09 above the current price. MAS currently public float of 260.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAS was 1.98M shares.

MAS’s Market Performance

MAS stocks went down by -0.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.13% and a quarterly performance of 11.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Masco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.15% for MAS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MAS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

MAS Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.24. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 16.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Allman Keith J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $57.88 back on Aug 07. After this action, Allman Keith J. now owns 353,691 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $578,761 using the latest closing price.

Cole Kenneth G., the VP, General Counsel and Sec. of Masco Corporation, sale 4,349 shares at $58.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Cole Kenneth G. is holding 59,283 shares at $252,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.36 for the present operating margin
  • +35.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.47. The total capital return value is set at 36.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.85. Equity return is now at value -611.60, with 25.50 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 372.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Quick Links