Buy or Sell Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Ethane Eddington

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.64. The company’s stock price has collected 4.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Fifth Third Sets $8 Billion Sustainable Finance Goal

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ :FITB) Right Now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FITB is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.61, which is $2.72 above the current price. FITB currently public float of 710.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FITB was 5.84M shares.

FITB’s Market Performance

FITB stocks went up by 4.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.57% and a quarterly performance of 8.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for Fifth Third Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.30% for FITB stocks with a simple moving average of -3.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $30 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

FITB Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.07. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw -31.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Hoover Jewell D, who sale 10,036 shares at the price of $20.39 back on Aug 07. After this action, Hoover Jewell D now owns 47,941 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $204,585 using the latest closing price.

Blackburn Katherine H., the Director of Fifth Third Bancorp, purchase 58,800 shares at $16.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Blackburn Katherine H. is holding 104,154 shares at $993,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +33.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +26.53. The total capital return value is set at 8.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.03. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 79.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.20. Total debt to assets is 9.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

