Why PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Is in Such Horrid Condition

by Ethane Eddington

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) went up by 21.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s stock price has collected 11.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that PEDEVCO Provides Second Status Update Regarding Open Letter Delivered to Avalon Energy, LLC

Is It Worth Investing in PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX :PED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PED is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for PEDEVCO Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. PED currently public float of 8.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PED was 1.91M shares.

PED’s Market Performance

PED stocks went up by 11.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.18% and a quarterly performance of 48.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.60% for PEDEVCO Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.39% for PED stocks with a simple moving average of 38.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PED stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PED in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.80 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2015.

PED Trading at 52.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares surge +12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PED rose by +46.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0936. In addition, PEDEVCO Corp. saw -26.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PED starting from SCELFO JOHN J, who sale 31,500 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Jul 13. After this action, SCELFO JOHN J now owns 49,500 shares of PEDEVCO Corp., valued at $24,255 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -83.03 for the present operating margin
  • -38.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PEDEVCO Corp. stands at -85.58. The total capital return value is set at -13.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.79. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.49M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

