Search
Home Business
Business

Why PacWest Bancorp (PACW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Nicola Day

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) went up by 5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.14. The company’s stock price has collected 0.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ :PACW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACW is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PacWest Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $6.29 above the current price. PACW currently public float of 114.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACW was 1.15M shares.

PACW’s Market Performance

PACW stocks went up by 0.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.36% and a quarterly performance of -10.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for PacWest Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.91% for PACW stocks with a simple moving average of -28.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $26 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACW reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PACW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2019.

PACW Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.96. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -55.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from Acker Tanya M, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $16.37 back on Apr 24. After this action, Acker Tanya M now owns 7,010 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $26,199 using the latest closing price.

LESTER SUSAN E, the Director of PacWest Bancorp, purchase 1,000 shares at $16.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that LESTER SUSAN E is holding 28,056 shares at $16,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +46.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +33.83. The total capital return value is set at 8.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value -28.10, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 83.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 15.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Previous articleThe Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery
Next articleIs The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) a Keeper?

Related Articles

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PHM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The...

Latest Posts

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PHM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Can Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PHM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.81. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell The Chemours Company (CC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) went up by 4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.59. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) went up by 4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.66. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Apache Corporation (APA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) went up by 4.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.77. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went up by 4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.62. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The...
Read more
Companies

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Snap Inc. (SNAP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) went up by 4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.76. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade MNKD Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.48. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links