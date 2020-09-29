Why PacWest Bancorp (PACW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) went up by 5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.14. The company’s stock price has collected 0.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ :PACW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACW is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PacWest Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $6.29 above the current price. PACW currently public float of 114.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACW was 1.15M shares.

PACW’s Market Performance

PACW stocks went up by 0.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.36% and a quarterly performance of -10.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for PacWest Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.91% for PACW stocks with a simple moving average of -28.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $26 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACW reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PACW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2019.

PACW Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.96. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -55.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from Acker Tanya M, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $16.37 back on Apr 24. After this action, Acker Tanya M now owns 7,010 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $26,199 using the latest closing price.

LESTER SUSAN E, the Director of PacWest Bancorp, purchase 1,000 shares at $16.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that LESTER SUSAN E is holding 28,056 shares at $16,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +33.83. The total capital return value is set at 8.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value -28.10, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 83.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 15.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.