We Analyzed the Future Direction of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), Here is What We Found

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.20. The company's stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ :TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for T-Mobile US Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.90, which is $22.51 above the current price. TMUS currently public float of 558.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMUS was 4.98M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.87% and a quarterly performance of 7.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for T-Mobile US Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.87% for TMUS stocks with a simple moving average of 19.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $148 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMUS reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for TMUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to TMUS, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on July 29th of the current year.

TMUS Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.15. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw 45.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Staneff Matthew A., who sale 9,500 shares at the price of $115.23 back on Aug 12. After this action, Staneff Matthew A. now owns 53,747 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $1,094,697 using the latest closing price.

Miller David A, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $115.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Miller David A is holding 161,142 shares at $2,319,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+44.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +7.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.69. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 147.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.52. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.07B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.