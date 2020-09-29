Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), Here is What We Found

by Denise Gardner

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s stock price has collected -12.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that Hyliion Going Public as SPAC Shareholders Approve Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :SPAQ) Right Now?

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 148.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SPAQ currently public float of 45.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPAQ was 9.21M shares.

SPAQ’s Market Performance

SPAQ stocks went down by -12.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.99% and a quarterly performance of 36.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.72% for SPAQ stocks with a simple moving average of 27.27% for the last 200 days.

SPAQ Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPAQ fell by -12.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.92. In addition, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. saw 40.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPAQ starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 755,918 shares at the price of $10.73 back on Jul 08. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 5,434,717 shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., valued at $8,111,000 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., sale 53,586 shares at $10.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 6,190,635 shares at $579,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPAQ

The total capital return value is set at -0.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

