Search
Home Business
Business

Wall Street Pummels EXPI After Recent Earnings Report

by Melissa Arnold

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.58. The company’s stock price has collected 6.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that eXp World Holdings Names James Huang as President, eXp Commercial

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPI) Right Now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 422.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPI is at 3.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for eXp World Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is -$9.87 below the current price. EXPI currently public float of 29.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPI was 931.35K shares.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI stocks went up by 6.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.72% and a quarterly performance of 144.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 411.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.26% for eXp World Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.92% for EXPI stocks with a simple moving average of 154.56% for the last 200 days.

EXPI Trading at 25.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +263.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.13. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 269.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from Sanford Glenn Darrel, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.59 back on Sep 22. After this action, Sanford Glenn Darrel now owns 20,709,014 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $395,863 using the latest closing price.

MILES RANDALL D, the Director of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $42.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that MILES RANDALL D is holding 15,040 shares at $633,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -0.90 for the present operating margin
  • +8.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at -19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.17. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.66. Total debt to assets is 3.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.96 and the total asset turnover is 12.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for KB Home (KBH)

Related Articles

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PHM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The...

Latest Posts

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PHM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Can Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PHM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.81. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell The Chemours Company (CC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) went up by 4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.59. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) went up by 4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.66. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Apache Corporation (APA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) went up by 4.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.77. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went up by 4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.62. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The...
Read more
Companies

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Snap Inc. (SNAP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) went up by 4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.76. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade MNKD Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.48. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links