Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Nicola Day

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price has collected 5.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that Caesars Entertainment and VICI Properties Enter Into $400 Million Mortgage

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE :VICI) Right Now?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for VICI Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.19, which is $2.0 above the current price. VICI currently public float of 532.63M and currently shorts hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VICI was 4.58M shares.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI stocks went up by 5.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.54% and a quarterly performance of 20.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for VICI Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.45% for VICI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $25 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to VICI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 20th of the current year.

VICI Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.67. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw -5.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICI starting from ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $25.50 back on Sep 15. After this action, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R now owns 95,784 shares of VICI Properties Inc., valued at $127,500 using the latest closing price.

ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, the Director of VICI Properties Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $24.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R is holding 90,784 shares at $123,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +66.40 for the present operating margin
  • +97.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc. stands at +61.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 60.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.69. Total debt to assets is 36.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 26.96M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.66. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Previous articleWhy Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Is in Such Horrid Condition
Next articleSix Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Related Articles

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Denise Gardner - 0
Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NUE After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Denise Gardner - 0
Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NUE After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $635.85. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NUE After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Wayfair Inc. (W) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $349.08. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.61. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $635.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.62. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Prologis Inc. (PLD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.73. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade RTX Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.45. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links