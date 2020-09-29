Search
Home Trending
Trending

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Daisy Galbraith

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Six Flags Invites Guests to Halloween Safely during HALLOWFEST

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE :SIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIX is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.40, which is $1.64 above the current price. SIX currently public float of 76.16M and currently shorts hold a 11.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIX was 2.45M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX stocks went down by -2.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.18% and a quarterly performance of 11.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.35% for SIX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $26 based on the research report published on July 30th of the current year 2020.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 09th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to SIX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

SIX Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.41. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw -52.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from ASLIN CATHERINE, who sale 1,730 shares at the price of $21.28 back on Sep 04. After this action, ASLIN CATHERINE now owns 37,606 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $36,814 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Wilson Taylor, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, sale 444 shares at $21.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that Brooks Wilson Taylor is holding 13,319 shares at $9,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +29.04 for the present operating margin
  • +42.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +12.04. The total capital return value is set at 20.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -82.57M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Previous articleVICI Properties Inc. (VICI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus
Next articleWhy T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Related Articles

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Denise Gardner - 0
Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NUE After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Denise Gardner - 0
Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NUE After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $635.85. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NUE After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Wayfair Inc. (W) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $349.08. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.61. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $635.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.62. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Prologis Inc. (PLD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.73. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade RTX Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.45. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links