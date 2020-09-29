Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) went up by 19.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.71. The company’s stock price has collected 21.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Sponsored Research Agreement with Duke University for Gene Therapy Studies of SLS-004 in Parkinson’s Disease

Is It Worth Investing in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SEEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEEL is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. SEEL currently public float of 37.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEEL was 1.15M shares.

SEEL’s Market Performance

SEEL stocks went up by 21.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.87% and a quarterly performance of -24.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.71% for Seelos Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.15% for SEEL stocks with a simple moving average of -17.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2019.

SEEL Trading at -14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.68%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL rose by +21.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6976. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. saw -41.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7399.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -13668.00. The total capital return value is set at -2,163.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3,996.49. Equity return is now at value -431.30, with -182.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.