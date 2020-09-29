Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

by Daisy Galbraith

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.34. The company’s stock price has collected 2.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/25/20 that Hawaiian Airlines to Offer Guests Drive-through Pre-Travel COVID-19 Tests

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :HA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HA is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.38. HA currently public float of 45.00M and currently shorts hold a 9.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HA was 1.01M shares.

HA’s Market Performance

HA stocks went up by 2.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly performance of -6.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Hawaiian Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.36% for HA stocks with a simple moving average of -23.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to HA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

HA Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.67. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. saw -54.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.40 for the present operating margin
  • +21.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stands at +7.92. The total capital return value is set at 15.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.66. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), the company’s capital structure generated 125.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.74. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -79.15M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

