Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Just Got Our Attention

by Nicola Day

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Precipio Launches its Proprietary HemeScreen(TM) AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia) Molecular Panel

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ :PRPO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRPO is at 2.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Precipio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. PRPO currently public float of 16.22M and currently shorts hold a 7.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRPO was 3.93M shares.

PRPO’s Market Performance

PRPO stocks went up by 3.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.72% and a quarterly performance of 71.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.73% for Precipio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.93% for PRPO stocks with a simple moving average of 50.11% for the last 200 days.

PRPO Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.82%, as shares surge +5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPO rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Precipio Inc. saw 15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPO starting from Sabet Ahmed Zaki, who purchase 130 shares at the price of $2.16 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sabet Ahmed Zaki now owns 4,506 shares of Precipio Inc., valued at $281 using the latest closing price.

DANIELI ILAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Precipio Inc., purchase 1,150 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that DANIELI ILAN is holding 19,326 shares at $2,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -300.74 for the present operating margin
  • +7.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precipio Inc. stands at -423.50. The total capital return value is set at -72.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.02. Equity return is now at value -110.50, with -72.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Precipio Inc. (PRPO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.33. Total debt to assets is 6.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Previous articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)

Related Articles

Companies

Why Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Business

PPL Corporation (PPL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Why Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
View Post
Business

PPL Corporation (PPL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Why Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Nicola Day - 0
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.10. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Denise Gardner - 0
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $226.72. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.61. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Can MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

PPL Corporation (PPL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.71. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Nicola Day - 0
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) went up by 1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $157.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Why Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Nicola Day - 0
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.56. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.97. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE:CCXX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE:CCXX) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links