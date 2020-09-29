Search
PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Just Got Our Attention

by Daisy Galbraith

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) went up by 3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s stock price has collected 5.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Alibaba, PepsiCo, Micron, Chevron, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

Is It Worth Investing in PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ :PEP) Right Now?

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEP is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for PepsiCo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $146.28, which is $8.62 above the current price. PEP currently public float of 1.38B and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEP was 4.16M shares.

PEP’s Market Performance

PEP stocks went up by 5.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.31% and a quarterly performance of 5.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for PepsiCo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.62% for PEP stocks with a simple moving average of 2.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $140 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2020.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEP reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for PEP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to PEP, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

PEP Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.67. In addition, PepsiCo Inc. saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from Laguarta Ramon, who sale 13,109 shares at the price of $134.86 back on Jul 17. After this action, Laguarta Ramon now owns 268,863 shares of PepsiCo Inc., valued at $1,767,882 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Marie T., the SVP and Controller of PepsiCo Inc., sale 3,335 shares at $133.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that Gallagher Marie T. is holding 54,029 shares at $444,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.85 for the present operating margin
  • +55.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for PepsiCo Inc. stands at +10.89. The total capital return value is set at 22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 49.90, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), the company’s capital structure generated 227.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.46. Total debt to assets is 42.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.15B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

