Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

by Melissa Arnold

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.61. The company’s stock price has collected 3.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that GAF Energy and Sunnova Launch Strategic Partnership to Expand Roof-Integrated Solar Options for Homeowners

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE :NOVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.70, which is $3.91 above the current price. NOVA currently public float of 42.70M and currently shorts hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOVA was 1.34M shares.

NOVA’s Market Performance

NOVA stocks went up by 3.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.24% and a quarterly performance of 52.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Sunnova Energy International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.52% for NOVA stocks with a simple moving average of 60.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $30 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVA reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NOVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NOVA, setting the target price at $21.50 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

NOVA Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.57. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw 140.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from SHAPER C PARK, who sale 53,839 shares at the price of $26.31 back on Sep 25. After this action, SHAPER C PARK now owns 1,578,067 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $1,416,517 using the latest closing price.

SHAPER C PARK, the Director of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 74,447 shares at $25.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24, which means that SHAPER C PARK is holding 1,631,906 shares at $1,911,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -17.01 for the present operating margin
  • +58.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -109.73. The total capital return value is set at -1.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.44. Equity return is now at value -24.00, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), the company’s capital structure generated 225.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.24. Total debt to assets is 58.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.24M with total debt to EBITDA at 50.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

