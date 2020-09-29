Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :OAC) Right Now?

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 117.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OAC currently public float of 18.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OAC was 172.49K shares.

OAC’s Market Performance

OAC stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.43% and a quarterly performance of 10.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Oaktree Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for OAC stocks with a simple moving average of 11.05% for the last 200 days.

OAC Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OAC rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. saw 13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OAC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.