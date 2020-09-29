Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)

by Nicola Day

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Gores Metropoulos, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection With Proposed Business Combination With Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ :GMHI) Right Now?

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 174.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Gores Metropoulos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GMHI currently public float of 39.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMHI was 1.09M shares.

GMHI’s Market Performance

GMHI stocks went down by -4.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.67% and a quarterly performance of 10.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Gores Metropoulos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.86% for GMHI stocks with a simple moving average of 10.48% for the last 200 days.

GMHI Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMHI fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, Gores Metropoulos Inc. saw 14.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GMHI

The total capital return value is set at -0.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Previous articleWall Street Pummels PYPL After Recent Earnings Report
Next articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

