Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

by Melissa Arnold

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) went up by 3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.33. The company’s stock price has collected -8.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/24/20 that At Least One Company Is Cheering Renewed Aluminum Tariff on Canada

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ :CENX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENX is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Century Aluminum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is -$0.35 below the current price. CENX currently public float of 50.31M and currently shorts hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENX was 1.25M shares.

CENX’s Market Performance

CENX stocks went down by -8.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.88% and a quarterly performance of 5.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Century Aluminum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.22% for CENX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CENX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for CENX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 24th, 2020.

CENX Trading at -19.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -25.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw -2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Hoerner John E., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $9.09 back on Aug 24. After this action, Hoerner John E. now owns 173,272 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $90,900 using the latest closing price.

Hoerner John E., the EVP – N. American Operations of Century Aluminum Company, sale 10,000 shares at $9.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Hoerner John E. is holding 183,272 shares at $93,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -3.91 for the present operating margin
  • -1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Company stands at -4.17. The total capital return value is set at -7.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.74. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Company (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.34. Total debt to assets is 21.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.80M with total debt to EBITDA at 26.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Quick Links