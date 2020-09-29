Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Blackstone Group Inc.?

by Ethane Eddington

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) went up by 2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.97. The company’s stock price has collected 1.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/27/20 that Captive Insurance Seen as Covid-Era Remedy to Rising Premiums

Is It Worth Investing in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE :BX) Right Now?

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BX is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.33, which is $8.67 above the current price. BX currently public float of 690.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BX was 2.89M shares.

BX’s Market Performance

BX stocks went up by 1.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.64% and a quarterly performance of -5.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for The Blackstone Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.71% for BX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $65 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

BX Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.28. In addition, The Blackstone Group Inc. saw -5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Finley John G, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $54.07 back on Aug 19. After this action, Finley John G now owns 211,880 shares of The Blackstone Group Inc., valued at $2,162,800 using the latest closing price.

Baratta Joseph, the Director of The Blackstone Group Inc., sale 65,185 shares at $52.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Baratta Joseph is holding 1,113,448 shares at $3,449,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +58.19 for the present operating margin
  • +98.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. stands at +34.09. The total capital return value is set at 13.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.70. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 169.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.84. Total debt to assets is 36.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -443.56M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.98. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

