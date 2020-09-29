Is Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) a Keeper?

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s stock price has collected -2.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Kensington Capital Acquisition, Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :KCAC) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of KCAC was 6.43M shares.

KCAC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.50% for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.86% for KCAC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.50% for the last 200 days.

KCAC Trading at 22.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KCAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares surge +80.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KCAC fell by -2.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.11. In addition, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. saw 80.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.