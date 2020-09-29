Search
Home Trending
Trending

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)

by Denise Gardner

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) went up by 11.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock price has collected -6.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/20 that The SPAC Market Is Deflating. Here’s Why.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ :FMCI) Right Now?

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,862.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Forum Merger II Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FMCI currently public float of 1.93M and currently shorts hold a 42.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMCI was 1.65M shares.

FMCI’s Market Performance

FMCI stocks went down by -6.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.12% and a quarterly performance of 44.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.29% for Forum Merger II Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.37% for FMCI stocks with a simple moving average of 89.15% for the last 200 days.

FMCI Trading at 35.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.25%, as shares surge +43.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMCI fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.41. In addition, Forum Merger II Corporation saw 144.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMCI

The total capital return value is set at -0.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)
Next articleOil States International Inc. (OIS) Just Got Our Attention

Related Articles

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KB Home (KBH)

Nicola Day - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.86. The company’s stock price...
Business

Wall Street Pummels EXPI After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.58. The company’s...
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) went up by 6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.01. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KB Home (KBH)

Nicola Day - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.86. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Pummels EXPI After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.58. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) went up by 6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.01. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went up by 6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.90. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Can OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) went up by 6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went up by 6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.90. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX:AMS) went up by 6.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went up by 7.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) went up by 10.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.97. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels EXPI After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.58. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DraftKings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) went up by 6.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.33. Barron's reported on...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) went up by 8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) went up by 9.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KB Home (KBH)

Nicola Day - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) went up by 6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) went up by 7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) went up by 7.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went up by 9.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.99. MarketWatch.com reported 9...
Read more

Quick Links