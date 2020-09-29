Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) went up by 11.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock price has collected -6.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/20 that The SPAC Market Is Deflating. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ :FMCI) Right Now?

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,862.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Forum Merger II Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FMCI currently public float of 1.93M and currently shorts hold a 42.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMCI was 1.65M shares.

FMCI’s Market Performance

FMCI stocks went down by -6.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.12% and a quarterly performance of 44.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.29% for Forum Merger II Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.37% for FMCI stocks with a simple moving average of 89.15% for the last 200 days.

FMCI Trading at 35.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.25%, as shares surge +43.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMCI fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.41. In addition, Forum Merger II Corporation saw 144.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMCI

The total capital return value is set at -0.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.