Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s stock price has collected 4.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that Arbor Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.31 per Share

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :ABR) Right Now?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABR is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.40, which is -$0.48 below the current price. ABR currently public float of 105.43M and currently shorts hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABR was 1.63M shares.

ABR’s Market Performance

ABR stocks went up by 4.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.85% and a quarterly performance of 29.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.89% for ABR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABR reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for ABR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABR, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

ABR Trading at 9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw -17.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from LAZAR MELVIN F, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 13. After this action, LAZAR MELVIN F now owns 225,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $29,995 using the latest closing price.

Elenio Paul, the Chief Financial Officer of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Elenio Paul is holding 405,161 shares at $34,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+96.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at +23.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), the company’s capital structure generated 397.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.92. Total debt to assets is 75.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 271.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 109.82M with total debt to EBITDA at 12.23. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 91.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.