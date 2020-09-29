Search
Here’s How Your Trade RRC Aggressively Right Now

by Melissa Arnold

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.37. The company’s stock price has collected -5.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Range Anchors Ethane Supply for Appalachia Polyethylene Complex

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE :RRC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRC is at 2.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Range Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.06, which is $0.58 above the current price. RRC currently public float of 230.48M and currently shorts hold a 17.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRC was 6.56M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC stocks went down by -5.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.48% and a quarterly performance of 32.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Range Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.25% for RRC stocks with a simple moving average of 38.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on September 24th of the current year 2020.

RRC Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 50.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from FUNK JAMES M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.16 back on Mar 27. After this action, FUNK JAMES M now owns 39,000 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $54,000 using the latest closing price.

GRAY STEVEN D, the Director of Range Resources Corporation, purchase 100,000 shares at $2.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that GRAY STEVEN D is holding 150,000 shares at $210,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -43.39 for the present operating margin
  • -36.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at -66.00. The total capital return value is set at -16.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.51. Equity return is now at value -64.80, with -25.70 for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 138.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.00. Total debt to assets is 49.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.50.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -30.76M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Quick Links