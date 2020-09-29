Search
Here’s How Your Trade PXD Aggressively Right Now

by Ethane Eddington

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.01. The company’s stock price has collected -3.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/16/20 that A Dozen Beaten-Up Stocks That Can Rocket Higher

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE :PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXD is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 30 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $132.82, which is $44.03 above the current price. PXD currently public float of 162.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXD was 1.46M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

PXD stocks went down by -3.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.20% and a quarterly performance of -6.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.41% for PXD stocks with a simple moving average of -15.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $115 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to PXD, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

PXD Trading at -11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -16.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.51. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw -41.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from BERG MARK STEPHEN, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $116.64 back on Jun 08. After this action, BERG MARK STEPHEN now owns 61,465 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $139,971 using the latest closing price.

CHEATWOOD CHRIS J, the EVP, Field Development & Emerg of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, sale 7,000 shares at $115.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that CHEATWOOD CHRIS J is holding 39,911 shares at $809,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +19.88 for the present operating margin
  • +23.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +7.79. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.64. Total debt to assets is 12.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 285.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

