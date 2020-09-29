Search
Home Trending
Trending

Here’s How Your Trade IHRT Aggressively Right Now

by Ethane Eddington

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went up by 10.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s stock price has collected -0.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that iHeartMedia Launches “iHeartSports Network” Delivering Timely Sports Reports Across More Than 500 Broadcast Stations Nationwide

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ :IHRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for iHeartMedia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is $1.21 above the current price. IHRT currently public float of 60.82M and currently shorts hold a 14.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IHRT was 961.35K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.56% and a quarterly performance of 4.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for iHeartMedia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.92% for IHRT stocks with a simple moving average of -17.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHRT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for IHRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to IHRT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

IHRT Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.86. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -47.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.46 for the present operating margin
  • +60.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at +260.93. The total capital return value is set at 35.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 594.24. Equity return is now at value -89.70, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 228.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.53. Total debt to assets is 60.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -49.86M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Previous articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)
Next articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Related Articles

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KB Home (KBH)

Nicola Day - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.86. The company’s stock price...
Business

Wall Street Pummels EXPI After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.58. The company’s...
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) went up by 6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.01. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KB Home (KBH)

Nicola Day - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.86. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Pummels EXPI After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.58. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) went up by 6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.01. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went up by 6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.90. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Can OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) went up by 6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went up by 6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.90. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX:AMS) went up by 6.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went up by 7.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) went up by 10.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.97. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels EXPI After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.58. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DraftKings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) went up by 6.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.33. Barron's reported on...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) went up by 8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) went up by 9.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KB Home (KBH)

Nicola Day - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) went up by 6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) went up by 7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) went up by 7.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went up by 9.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.99. MarketWatch.com reported 9...
Read more

Quick Links