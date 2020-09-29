Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) went up by 8.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.22. The company’s stock price has collected 12.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Fourth Annual “I’m Listening” Broadcast to Air on All Entercom Stations Nationwide

Is It Worth Investing in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE :ETM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETM is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Entercom Communications Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $0.23 above the current price. ETM currently public float of 113.67M and currently shorts hold a 8.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETM was 1.43M shares.

ETM’s Market Performance

ETM stocks went up by 12.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.68% and a quarterly performance of 14.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.18% for Entercom Communications Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.97% for ETM stocks with a simple moving average of -33.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETM stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ETM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $1 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to ETM, setting the target price at $7.75 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

ETM Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETM rose by +12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4795. In addition, Entercom Communications Corp. saw -66.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETM starting from FIELD DAVID J, who purchase 1,929 shares at the price of $1.46 back on Sep 23. After this action, FIELD DAVID J now owns 1,483,124 shares of Entercom Communications Corp., valued at $2,809 using the latest closing price.

FIELD DAVID J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Entercom Communications Corp., purchase 58,186 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that FIELD DAVID J is holding 1,481,195 shares at $79,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.37 for the present operating margin

+24.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entercom Communications Corp. stands at -28.20. The total capital return value is set at 8.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.92. Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM), the company’s capital structure generated 227.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.43. Total debt to assets is 52.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 221.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.86M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.