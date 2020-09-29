Search
Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Ethane Eddington

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.08. The company’s stock price has collected -4.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/21/20 that DSW store-in-stores coming to Hy-Vee

Is It Worth Investing in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE :DBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBI is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Designer Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.14, which is $2.58 above the current price. DBI currently public float of 59.54M and currently shorts hold a 14.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBI was 2.03M shares.

DBI’s Market Performance

DBI stocks went down by -4.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.64% and a quarterly performance of -15.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for Designer Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.88% for DBI stocks with a simple moving average of -38.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $8 based on the research report published on September 04th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBI reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for DBI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2020.

DBI Trading at -16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -26.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, Designer Brands Inc. saw -65.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from Rawlins Roger, who purchase 52,265 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Mar 18. After this action, Rawlins Roger now owns 159,368 shares of Designer Brands Inc., valued at $150,523 using the latest closing price.

Poff Jared A., the EVP & CFO of Designer Brands Inc., purchase 33,853 shares at $2.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Poff Jared A. is holding 48,611 shares at $99,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.08 for the present operating margin
  • +28.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Designer Brands Inc. stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.87. Equity return is now at value -47.00, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), the company’s capital structure generated 169.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.92. Total debt to assets is 49.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -110.93M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

