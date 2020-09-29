Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tesla Inc. (TSLA)?

by Ethane Eddington

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $502.49. The company’s stock price has collected -6.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ :TSLA) Right Now?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1082.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSLA is at 1.74.

TSLA currently public float of 741.46M and currently shorts hold a 7.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSLA was 81.47M shares.

TSLA’s Market Performance

TSLA stocks went down by -6.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.93% and a quarterly performance of 108.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 769.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.99% for Tesla Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.82% for TSLA stocks with a simple moving average of 108.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TSLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSLA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $500 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSLA reach a price target of $360, previously predicting the price at $332. The rating they have provided for TSLA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to TSLA, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

TSLA Trading at 15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLA fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +497.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $416.68. In addition, Tesla Inc. saw 403.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLA starting from Kirkhorn Zachary, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $416.15 back on Sep 17. After this action, Kirkhorn Zachary now owns 58,124 shares of Tesla Inc., valued at $520,188 using the latest closing price.

Baglino Andrew D, the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of Tesla Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $387.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Baglino Andrew D is holding 20,337 shares at $581,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +0.33 for the present operating margin
  • +16.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tesla Inc. stands at -3.51. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.89. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tesla Inc. (TSLA), the company’s capital structure generated 222.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.95. Total debt to assets is 42.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 190.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 894.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

