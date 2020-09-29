Search
Home Trending
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)?

by Nicola Day

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price has collected -7.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/21/20 that Department Stores, This Is No Time for Grave Dancing

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE :JWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JWN is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Nordstrom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.22, which is $5.9 above the current price. JWN currently public float of 105.83M and currently shorts hold a 40.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JWN was 9.20M shares.

JWN’s Market Performance

JWN stocks went down by -7.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.04% and a quarterly performance of -22.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.34% for Nordstrom Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.09% for JWN stocks with a simple moving average of -47.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $17 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JWN reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for JWN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to JWN, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 29th of the current year.

JWN Trading at -18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares sank -21.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.45. In addition, Nordstrom Inc. saw -70.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from NORDSTROM ERIK B, who sale 16,486 shares at the price of $24.42 back on Mar 11. After this action, NORDSTROM ERIK B now owns 2,619,648 shares of Nordstrom Inc., valued at $402,506 using the latest closing price.

NORDSTROM PETER E, the Pres. & Chief Brand Officer of Nordstrom Inc., sale 18,030 shares at $24.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that NORDSTROM PETER E is holding 2,504,491 shares at $440,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.26 for the present operating margin
  • +36.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom Inc. stands at +3.20. The total capital return value is set at 17.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.93. Equity return is now at value -76.30, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 501.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.36. Total debt to assets is 50.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 464.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -134.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Tellurian Inc. (TELL), Here is What We Found
Next articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)?

Related Articles

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $635.85. The company’s stock...
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
Trending

Can AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.40. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $635.85. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Can AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.40. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.89. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Wayfair Inc. (W) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $349.08. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.61. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $635.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.62. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Prologis Inc. (PLD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.73. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade RTX Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.45. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links