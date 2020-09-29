Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)?

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20.

Is It Worth Investing in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ :MCEP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCEP is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.37. MCEP currently public float of 12.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCEP was 274.82K shares.

MCEP’s Market Performance

MCEP stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.69% and a quarterly performance of -30.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.88% for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.67% for MCEP stocks with a simple moving average of -21.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCEP

FBR Capital gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MCEP, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

MCEP Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares surge +10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCEP rose by +24.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP saw -52.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.42 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP stands at -0.90. The total capital return value is set at 3.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.33. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 72.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.18. Total debt to assets is 33.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.77M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.