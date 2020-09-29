Search
Home Business
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)?

by Nicola Day

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) went up by 16.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.17. The company’s stock price has collected 10.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/25/20 that Adial Pharmaceuticals Files for Expedited Review of AD04 with the FDA

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ADIL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. ADIL currently public float of 11.01M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADIL was 799.35K shares.

ADIL’s Market Performance

ADIL stocks went up by 10.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.02% and a quarterly performance of 2.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.55% for ADIL stocks with a simple moving average of -11.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADIL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADIL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 30th of the previous year 2018.

ADIL Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.68%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADIL rose by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3140. In addition, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -41.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADIL starting from Johnson Bankole A., who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Aug 20. After this action, Johnson Bankole A. now owns 1,055 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $423,500 using the latest closing price.

Newman James W. Jr., the Director of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 14,644 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Newman James W. Jr. is holding 14,644 shares at $19,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADIL

The total capital return value is set at -142.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.36. Equity return is now at value -104.10, with -96.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.24.

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), Here is What We Found
Next articleWall Street Pummels WPG After Recent Earnings Report

Related Articles

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KB Home (KBH)

Nicola Day - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.86. The company’s stock price...
Business

Wall Street Pummels EXPI After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.58. The company’s...
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) went up by 6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.01. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KB Home (KBH)

Nicola Day - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.86. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Pummels EXPI After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.58. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) went up by 6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.01. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went up by 6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.90. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Can OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) went up by 6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went up by 6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.90. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX:AMS) went up by 6.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went up by 7.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) went up by 10.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.97. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels EXPI After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.58. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DraftKings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) went up by 6.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.33. Barron's reported on...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) went up by 8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) went up by 9.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KB Home (KBH)

Nicola Day - 0
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) went up by 6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) went up by 7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) went up by 7.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went up by 9.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.99. MarketWatch.com reported 9...
Read more

Quick Links