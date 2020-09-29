Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.33. Barron’s reported on 09/23/20 that GoodRx Shares Surge in Trading Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :CRSR) Right Now?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CRSR currently public float of 18.97M. Today, the average trading volume of CRSR was 6.63M shares.

CRSR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.69% for CRSR stocks with a simple moving average of 17.69% for the last 200 days.

CRSR Trading at 17.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.76% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR rose by +29.61%. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc. saw 29.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+17.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at -0.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.31.

Based on Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), the company’s capital structure generated 233.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.00. Total debt to assets is 47.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 47.76M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.