Search
Home Business
Business

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Nicola Day

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went up by 3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.47. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/24/20 that Watch Out: A Junk-Bond Selloff Could Be Coming

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE :CYH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYH is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.11, which is -$0.13 below the current price. CYH currently public float of 111.36M and currently shorts hold a 6.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYH was 1.67M shares.

CYH’s Market Performance

CYH stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.92% and a quarterly performance of 41.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.93% for Community Health Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.74% for CYH stocks with a simple moving average of 10.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYH reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for CYH stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 16th, 2018.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CYH, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

CYH Trading at -9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -20.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, Community Health Systems Inc. saw 46.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from JENNINGS WILLIAM NORRIS, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $5.17 back on Aug 03. After this action, JENNINGS WILLIAM NORRIS now owns 73,384 shares of Community Health Systems Inc., valued at $155,070 using the latest closing price.

DINKINS MICHAEL, the Director of Community Health Systems Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $4.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that DINKINS MICHAEL is holding 48,257 shares at $10,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.84 for the present operating margin
  • +6.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems Inc. stands at -5.11. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.74. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 8.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Previous articleThe Chart for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock...
Companies

Wall Street Pummels ADXS After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) went up by 10.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s stock price...
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. Get the...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Wall Street Pummels ADXS After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) went up by 10.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. Get the...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)?

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tellurian Inc. (TELL), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.72. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tellurian Inc. (TELL), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.72. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Can Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) went up by 18.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.42. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is eBay Inc. (EBAY) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went up by 2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why HP Inc. (HPQ) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) went up by 3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. Get the...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Blackstone Group Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) went up by 2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.97. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) went up by 18.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
People's United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went up by 3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) went up by 39.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Wall Street Pummels ADXS After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) went up by 10.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went up by 2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.01. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) went down by -7.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Intel Corporation (INTC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) went up by 2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) went up by 159.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.55. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links