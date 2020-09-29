Can Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Remain Competitive?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price has collected 0.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Huntsman Updates Its Third Quarter 2020 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE :HUN) Right Now?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUN is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Huntsman Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.58, which is $1.89 above the current price. HUN currently public float of 197.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUN was 1.80M shares.

HUN’s Market Performance

HUN stocks went up by 0.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.01% and a quarterly performance of 24.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Huntsman Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.03% for HUN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HUN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HUN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $23 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUN reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for HUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

HUN Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.46. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from Hankins Anthony P, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $14.50 back on Mar 12. After this action, Hankins Anthony P now owns 512,366 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

STRYKER DAVID M, the Exec VP, GC and Sec of Huntsman Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that STRYKER DAVID M is holding 231,743 shares at $37,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

+20.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +5.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.87. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Huntsman Corporation (HUN), the company’s capital structure generated 104.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.16. Total debt to assets is 33.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 43.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.