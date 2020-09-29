Search
Can Fastenal Company (FAST) Remain Competitive?

by Ethane Eddington

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2020 Third Quarter Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ :FAST) Right Now?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FAST is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Fastenal Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.22, which is $1.09 above the current price. FAST currently public float of 571.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FAST was 3.72M shares.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST stocks went up by 4.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.34% and a quarterly performance of 9.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Fastenal Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.54% for FAST stocks with a simple moving average of 15.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $44 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FAST, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 03rd of the current year.

FAST Trading at -1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.37. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 23.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Ancius Michael J, who purchase 550 shares at the price of $44.83 back on Sep 10. After this action, Ancius Michael J now owns 550 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $24,657 using the latest closing price.

Soderberg John Lewis, the Executive Vice President of Fastenal Company, sale 500 shares at $49.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Soderberg John Lewis is holding 458 shares at $24,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +19.80 for the present operating margin
  • +47.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +14.83. The total capital return value is set at 34.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.56. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Company (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 22.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.14. Total debt to assets is 15.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 357.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

