Can AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Remain Competitive?

by Melissa Arnold

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividends

Is It Worth Investing in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE :AVB) Right Now?

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVB is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $165.00, which is $13.74 above the current price. AVB currently public float of 140.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVB was 983.53K shares.

AVB’s Market Performance

AVB stocks went up by 3.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.42% and a quarterly performance of -1.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for AvalonBay Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.62% for AVB stocks with a simple moving average of -12.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVB

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVB reach a price target of $144, previously predicting the price at $241. The rating they have provided for AVB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to AVB, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

AVB Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVB rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.53. In addition, AvalonBay Communities Inc. saw -27.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVB starting from O’Shea Kevin P., who sale 5,214 shares at the price of $211.94 back on Mar 03. After this action, O’Shea Kevin P. now owns 20,515 shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc., valued at $1,105,073 using the latest closing price.

SCHULMAN EDWARD M, the EVP-General Counsel of AvalonBay Communities Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $210.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that SCHULMAN EDWARD M is holding 19,441 shares at $421,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +26.89 for the present operating margin
  • +38.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvalonBay Communities Inc. stands at +33.82. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB), the company’s capital structure generated 67.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.36. Total debt to assets is 38.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 441.02M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.94. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20.

