Buy or Sell MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Nicola Day

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s stock price has collected 7.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Tennessee Titans Announce BetMGM As First Official Sports Betting Partner

Is It Worth Investing in MGM Resorts International (NYSE :MGM) Right Now?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGM is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for MGM Resorts International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.41, which is -$2.83 below the current price. MGM currently public float of 430.48M and currently shorts hold a 11.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGM was 19.77M shares.

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM stocks went up by 7.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.79% and a quarterly performance of 34.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for MGM Resorts International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.09% for MGM stocks with a simple moving average of 5.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $19 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGM reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for MGM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

MGM Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.59. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw -31.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from McManus John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $22.89 back on Sep 01. After this action, McManus John now owns 82,567 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $228,900 using the latest closing price.

McManus John, the EVP GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECY of MGM Resorts International, sale 10,000 shares at $22.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that McManus John is holding 92,567 shares at $227,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.71 for the present operating margin
  • +30.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at +15.86. The total capital return value is set at 5.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.13. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on MGM Resorts International (MGM), the company’s capital structure generated 202.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.89. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 200.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -655.05M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.90. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Quick Links