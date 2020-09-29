Search
Home Trending
Trending

Buy or Sell MetLife Inc. (MET) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Ethane Eddington

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) went up by 2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.28. The company’s stock price has collected -0.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that MetLife to Reduce Emissions by 30 Percent and Originate $20 Billion of New Green Investments By 2030

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in MetLife Inc. (NYSE :MET) Right Now?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MET is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for MetLife Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.80, which is $8.48 above the current price. MET currently public float of 769.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MET was 5.49M shares.

MET’s Market Performance

MET stocks went down by -0.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.66% and a quarterly performance of 4.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for MetLife Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.98% for MET stocks with a simple moving average of -6.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 16th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MET, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

MET Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.90. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw -26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from Kinney Catherine R, who sale 3,657 shares at the price of $39.50 back on Aug 13. After this action, Kinney Catherine R now owns 47,264 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $144,452 using the latest closing price.

Goulart Steven J, the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of MetLife Inc., sale 14,200 shares at $51.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Goulart Steven J is holding 112,930 shares at $732,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on MetLife Inc. (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 25.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.30. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Previous articleAcadia Realty Trust (AKR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals
Next articleA Lesson to Learn: Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG)

Related Articles

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
Trending

Can AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.40. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Can AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.40. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.89. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Wayfair Inc. (W) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $349.08. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.61. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.62. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Prologis Inc. (PLD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.73. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade RTX Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) went up by 2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.12. The...
Read more

Quick Links